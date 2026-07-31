Kalanki Bhairavudu: Ento Emo Song Launched

The makers of the upcoming mystical thriller Kalanki Bhairavudu unveiled the film's second single, "Ento Emo," at a grand event held in Vijayawada. Set against a unique rural backdrop, the film has already generated considerable buzz for its intriguing storyline centered on black magic, occult rituals, and mysterious real-life incidents.

Directed by Hariharan V., Kalanki Bhairavudu promises a fresh cinematic experience with its blend of mysticism and rural folklore. The film is jointly produced by K.N. Rao and Dr. Rachamalla Srinivasa Rao under the Gayathri Productions and Rachamalla Brothers banners, while P.R. has composed the music.

The film stars Rajashekar Varma in the lead role, alongside Ritika Chakraborty, Pooja Kiran, and Bhavyasri in pivotal roles. Earlier, the film's teaser was launched in the presence of acclaimed director Sai Rajesh, who extended his best wishes to the team.

Grand Song Launch in Vijayawada

The melodious track "Ento Emo" was officially released at INOX Theatre, Leela Mall, MG Road, Vijayawada, in the presence of the cast, crew, fans, and movie lovers. The event received an enthusiastic response, with the team interacting with the audience and expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support.

Producer Rachamalla Srinivasa Rao

Speaking at the event, producer Dr. Rachamalla Srinivasa Rao said: "Greetings to everyone. Kalanki Bhairavudu revolves around the concept of black magic, and we sincerely hope audiences will enjoy this unique film. Thank you for your support."

Director Hariharan V.

Director Hariharan V. thanked everyone who attended the event and shared his emotional connection with Vijayawada. "Heartfelt thanks to everyone for coming here. Vijayawada is an emotion for us, which is why we chose this city to launch our song. I am confident that Kalanki Bhairavudu will appeal to every section of the audience."

He further said that just as actor Rajendra Prasad received widespread appreciation for his performance in Kashmora, every actor in Kalanki Bhairavudu would earn similar recognition for their performances.

Hariharan also expressed confidence that the newly released song 'Ento Emo' would receive the same love as the film's first single 'Pada Pada'.

He added:"One thing I can say with certainty is that just as audiences fondly remember the character 'Bharatamma' from Lenin, they will also cherish the character 'Sridevi' from our film. I am deeply grateful to our producers for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. They are like father figures to me. I am confident this film will entertain everyone. We will share more exciting updates during the trailer launch and pre-release event."

Hero Rajashekar Varma

Lead actor Rajashekar Varma said Vijayawada holds a special place in his heart. "Vijayawada is very emotional for me because I completed my education here. I share a special bond with this city. Good films can only be made with the support of committed producers, and I hope more such producers continue to make meaningful cinema."

Thanking the producers and director Hariharan for giving him the opportunity, he praised the filmmaker's vision.

"I firmly believe Hariharan's name will resonate across the industry in the coming years. He has made this film brilliantly. I have watched the film, and despite acting in several movies, this one is very special to me. My role in this black magic-based thriller is unlike anything I have done before. I hope audiences embrace the film wholeheartedly. I believe the first blockbuster talk for Kalanki Bhairavudu will begin right here in Vijayawada."

Heroine Ritika Chakraborty

Actress Ritika Chakraborty thanked the audience for their continued encouragement. "I can speak Telugu very well, and I sincerely thank everyone who took the time to come here and support our film. We are delighted by the response to our first song, and we are equally happy with the love being shown to 'Ento Emo'. I request everyone to make this song go viral through reels so it reaches even more people."

She also appreciated director Hariharan and the entire technical team for their hard work. "Hari sir has made this film wonderfully, and I thank every member of the team who worked tirelessly on it. We will soon be back with more exciting updates about the film. Finally, Vijayawada—we love you! Love us back, please!"