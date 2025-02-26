February 28 OTT releases: Top 5 Movies and Web Series

This week, prepare to binge-watch some new and thrilling content on popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and ZEE5. From crime thrillers to comedy shows, here are the top 5 new OTT releases to watch on February 28, 2025.

'Kudumbasthan' (ZEE5) - A Heartwarming Comedy-Drama

Tamil comedy-drama 'Kudumbasthan' will leave you in splits. Starring Saanve Megghana and K. Manikandan, the film already won over moviegoers in its theatrical outing and is all set to convert Malayalam fans with its dubbed OTT release.

'Suzhal - The Vortex' Season 2 (Prime Video) - a Gripping Crime Thriller

'Suzhal - The Vortex' season 2 is a well-liked Tamil crime thriller that comes back with a fresh mystery. The season has Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, and other skilled actors, and follows Sub-Inspector Sakkarai as he unravels a complex murder case.

'Love Under Construction' (JioHotstar) - A Romantic Comedy

'Love Under Construction' is a romantic comedy that will tickle your funny bone. We don't know much about the plot, but we're looking forward to what this new show has to offer.

'Running Point' (Netflix) - A Sports Comedy Series

'Running Point' is a sports comedy television series produced by Elaine Ko, Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen. Starring Kate Hudson in the title role, the series is about Isla, a lady who becomes the president of the Los Angeles Waves and has to prove herself to her doubtful brothers and the sports world, which is dominated by men.

'Dabba Cartel' - A Crime Drama Series

'Dabba Cartel' is a crime thriller web series with Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Gajraj Rao, and others playing lead roles. The web series is about an innocent lunchbox business started by five plain middle-class women, but there's a dark turn when their business reveals a gigantic pharma scam.

Which one of these new OTT shows are you most looking forward to watching? Share with us in the comments!

