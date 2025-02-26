Sushmita Sen Changes Opinion on Marriage: Ready to Marry!

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen recently shared her thoughts on marriage during an Instagram live session. When a fan asked about her wedding plans, she responded, “I also want to get married, but I need to find the right person. Marriage doesn’t happen just like that. It should be a heartfelt connection.”

Sushmita had attended a wedding in Jaipur, which sparked the discussion. Her statement quickly grabbed attention, as she has been in high-profile relationships in the past.

She previously dated model Rohman Shawl for two and a half years. Despite their 15-year age gap, they shared a strong bond, and Rohman was close to Sushmita’s daughters, Renee and Alisha. However, in 2021, they broke up, with Sushmita announcing, “We started as friends and remain friends.” Even after their split, they have been spotted together multiple times.

In 2022, her name was linked to IPL founder Lalit Modi, who introduced her as his “better half” on Instagram. However, their relationship ended soon after, and Modi removed her name from his bio. Sushmita later called it “just a phase.”

Sushmita, crowned Miss Universe in 1994, made her Bollywood debut in 1996 with Dastak and starred in hit films like Main Hoon Na and Biwi No. 1. A proud single mother, she adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisha in 2010. She was last seen in the web series Aarya 3.