Randeep Hooda pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on 59th death anniversary

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) On Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s 59th death anniversary on Wednesday, actor Randeep Hooda, who essayed the role of the freedom fighter in his debut directorial, paid his tribute and said his work redefined the 1857 uprising as a nationwide fight for freedom and inspiring generations of revolutionaries.

Randeep marked his directorial debut with “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar”, which released on March 22, last year. The film, which chronicles the life and struggles of Veer Savarkar, was a passion project for the actor, who not only played the titular role but also directed, co-wrote, and co-produced the film.

Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Randeep reflected on the deep connection he formed with Savarkar’s story while working on the project.

He wrote: “On his death anniversary, we remember Veer Savarkar, a pioneering figure in India’s struggle for independence. His work, The History of the First War of Indian Independence, redefined the 1857 uprising as a nationwide fight for freedom, inspiring generations of revolutionaries.”

He said he witnessed the depth of Savarkar’s commitment while he was portraying him.

“As the actor and director who had the privilege of portraying him, I’ve witnessed the depth of his commitment. Despite being sentenced to 50 years life imprisonment , and enduring Kaala Paani, Savarkar stayed steadfast in his belief that armed resistance was key to India’s independence.”

He added: “Though his contributions are often overlooked and misjudged, his vision of self-reliance, national pride, and a strong defense laid the foundation for India’s rise as a global power today. Savarkar’s legacy remains as relevant today as it was then. #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar #VeerSavarkar #LegacyOfFreedom”

He will next be seen in “Jaat” directed by Gopichand Malineni The film stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra. The film is being extensively filmed across Hyderabad, Bapatla and Visakhapatnam. The film's music is composed by Thaman S.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.