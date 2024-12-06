Keerthy Suresh's Wedding Invitation Goes Viral: All the Details

Actor Keerthy Suresh is set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil, on December 12, 2024. A photo of their elegant wedding invitation has surfaced online, capturing the attention of fans and well-wishers alike.

The invitation, shared widely on social media, reads:

“It is our great pleasure to inform you that our daughter is getting married on December 12 in an intimate gathering. We hold your blessings in high regard and sincerely hope you will keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We would be grateful if you could shower your blessings upon them as they begin a new chapter of their lives together. With warm regards and lots of love, G Suresh Kumar & Menaka Suresh Kumar - Revathy Suresh & Nithin Nair.”

The couple plans to exchange vows in an intimate ceremony in Goa, as confirmed by Keerthy during her visit to the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, last month. Accompanied by her parents, G Suresh Kumar and actor Menaka, Keerthy also revealed details about her upcoming Bollywood film Baby John.

Keerthy and Antony’s love story reportedly began during their school days, where they are said to have met and formed a strong bond. The relationship, spanning 15 years, has been an inspiration to many. Keerthy recently gave fans a glimpse of their closeness by sharing a picture with Antony from Diwali celebrations this year, further solidifying rumors of their enduring love.

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh is gearing up for her Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan in Baby John, a remake of Atlee’s Tamil blockbuster Theri starring Thalapathy Vijay.

