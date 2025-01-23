Janhvi Kapoor Plans to Live in Tirupati After Marriage, Reveals Future Plans

Bollywood's sensational beauty, Janhvi Kapoor, has quickly made a name for herself in the industry. Currently one of the busiest actresses, she’s juggling multiple pan-India projects, including roles in both Telugu and Hindi films. Her upcoming ventures include Devara 2, alongside Tarak, and RC 16, where she stars opposite Ram Charan. Directed by Buchi Babu, RC 16 is progressing rapidly with its shoot.

Despite her packed schedule, Janhvi is known for her frequent visits to the Tirumala temple, where she seeks blessings whenever time permits. However, in a recent interview on Bollywood producer Karan Johar's talk show, Janhvi dropped a bombshell that has left fans buzzing.

The actress revealed her personal wish, saying, “I want to get married in Tirupati. After marriage, I plan to retire from acting and live happily with my husband and three children in Tirumala. Every day, I’ll eat food on a banana leaf, chant 'Govinda Govinda,' and listen to the music of Mani Ratnam films.” Her words shocked many, including Karan Johar, who appeared taken aback by her statement.

This candid revelation has gone viral on social media, with fans reacting in various ways. Some believe Janhvi’s statement is a reflection of her desire to lead a peaceful, spiritual life, following in the footsteps of her late mother, Sridevi. On the other hand, some fans have expressed concern, interpreting her words as an early retirement announcement from the industry.

As the news continues to make waves, only time will tell if Janhvi truly plans to leave the limelight or if this is just a personal dream she hopes to fulfill in the future.