Shalmali Kholgade shares process behind creating her new romantic single ‘Awaara’

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Shalmali Kholgade, who is known for songs like ‘Pareshaan’, ‘Balam Pichkari’, ‘Latt Lag Gayi’, released her new Hindi track titled ‘Awaara’, on Friday. The romantic single beautifully captures the raw and transformative power of love.

Shalmali deconstructed the process of making of the song, as she shared how it was brought to life.

Talking about the song, Shalmali said, “‘Awaara’ was first a Marathi song titled Ha Vaara, which I composed for a Marathi film called June in 2020. I knew then, that at some point I had to have it written in Hindi. When Rajan Batra stepped in to write the lyrics, it felt like a match made in heaven. Rajan’s understanding of the meter, melody and meaning of the song brings out the exact emotion the composition demands”.

She further mentioned, “He is masterful with his words. This coupled with the fact that Siddharth Menon, who stars in the Marathi film ‘June’, kindly obliged to feature in the music video, felt like I couldn’t have asked for a better way to present the song. I’ve been blessed with some beautiful friendships and camaraderie with the people I’ve worked with on this song”.

Rajan Batra’s lyrics add emotional depth to the track with a melody that lingers long after the song ends. ‘Awaara’ immerses listeners in a world where love turns ordinary moments into something extraordinary.

Recently, Shalmali headlined the main act at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, delivering a mesmerizing live performance that left thousands spellbound. Additionally, she has been at the forefront of genre-fluid collaborations with both international and indie artists, further showcasing her versatility and artistic evolution.

With Awaara, Shalmali continues to reinvent herself as an independent artist, proving that her music is more than just heard, it is deeply felt.

‘Awaara’ is available across all streaming platforms, and on Shalmali’s YouTube channel.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.