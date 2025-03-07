Canada PM Justin Trudeau Breaks Down in Tears Amid Trump's Tariff War

Amid fears of economic fallout and a broader trade war with multiple countries, American President Donald Trump on Thursday postponed 25% tariffs on many imports from Mexico and some parts from Canada for a month. Even though the White House insists that the tariffs imposed are to stop the smuggling of fentanyl, Trump's tax proposal has wounded the decades-long partnership between America and its allies - Mexico and Canada.

One person who took the tariff imposition personally was Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau, who is about to step down from his position in a few months, was seen shedding tears and getting emotional over the tough situation that has befallen his country, Canada. Speaking to reporters, Trudeau opined that he has always put his country Canada and its people ahead of everyone. Trudeau confidently said that he will always have people's support and even in his final days as a Prime Minister, he still gets love from across the country.

The Canadian PM assured that even after stepping down, he will ensure that he does everything to not let his country and his people down. In a detailed interaction with the press, Justin Trudeau reveals how he truly feels about the Russia-Ukraine war and Trump's governance. The Canadian PM said that it truly is a difficult time for the world.

Before suspending tariffs on Mexico and Canada, Trump conducted detailed talks with Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and Justin Trudeau. After their talks, the U.S. President announced that they are stopping imposing tariffs for a month. It remains to be seen how Donald Trump will act after the one-month timeline is over.

Justin Trudeau, on the other hand, revealed that his country, while loving the American people, will retaliate with harsh tariffs on America, if Trump decides to reinstate the economic war.