Ram Charan Continues RC 16 Shoot with 103°F Fever

Actor Ram Charan, who recently faced a major setback with Game Changer, is determined to bounce back with his upcoming film, RC 16. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame, Charan is giving his all to the project, even while battling a high fever of around 103 degrees Celsius.

Reports reveal that Charan has been suffering from a fever for the past five days but continued to shoot without taking a break. Despite the film's makers advising him to rest, Charan insisted on proceeding with the shoot. Last week, the team filmed night sequences, and Charan was eager to finish them without pausing for rest. Now, they are shooting day scenes, including sports sequences, and the schedule is expected to wrap by mid-February.

Charan’s dedication reflects his determination to bounce back after the disappointment of Game Changer. His fans are hopeful that RC 16 will be a major hit, marking his comeback to success.

RC 16 also stars Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady, with music composed by AR Rahman. The project is backed by Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers, and Sukumar Writings.