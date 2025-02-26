Ram Charan’s RC 16 First Look on March 27

Ram Charan is gearing up for RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, with high expectations from fans. The film is currently being shot in Hyderabad, with the team set to shift to Delhi for a three-week schedule soon. Fans are eagerly awaiting the official title and first look, which will be revealed on March 27, 2025, on Ram Charan’s birthday. Reports also suggest that a special teaser might be released on the same day, making it an exciting moment for fans.

Ram Charan will be seen in a fresh new look for this role, and the film’s music is being composed by A.R. Rahman, adding to the anticipation. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been cast as the female lead, marking her first collaboration with Ram Charan.

The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind Pushpa. Reports suggest that the title could be Peddi, but no official confirmation has been made yet. Fans are eagerly waiting for updates as excitement builds around this much-awaited project.