Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Celebrate 50 Days: A Record Feat!

In recent years, the terms "50 Days" or "100 Days" have become almost obsolete in the context of box office milestones. Regardless of a film's earnings, it’s rare for a theatrical run to extend beyond a month. Even massive productions like RRR, Devara, and Kalki couldn’t break this trend. However, Pushpa 2: The Rule has proven to be a remarkable exception—not only by shattering box office records but also by setting new benchmarks for longevity in theaters. The film shows no signs of slowing down.

Today, January 23, marks the 50th day of this phenomenal blockbuster's theatrical run. According to trade reports, Pushpa 2 continues to screen across nearly 500 theaters, including both primary and shifting venues. Despite being over seven weeks old, the film still holds a significant presence in Telugu states, with more than 20 locations continuing its run without a change in theaters.

As of now, Pushpa 2 is on the verge of crossing the Rs 2,000-crore mark globally. Recently, an extended version titled Pushpa 2 Reloaded was released, adding 20 extra minutes of runtime and giving the film a renewed boost at the box office. Post-Sankranti, it even surpassed Game Changer on BookMyShow, leaving the distribution industry stunned. The strategic decision to delay its digital release—particularly in northern markets—paid off immensely, driving audiences to theaters rather than waiting for the streaming debut.

The producers have confirmed that the digital version will not be available until 56 days after its theatrical release. This move has incentivized fans to experience the spectacle on the big screen. Adding to the excitement, special fan celebrations are planned for this evening in Hyderabad, further cementing the film’s legacy as a cultural phenomenon.