Rashmika Mandanna Shares Birthday Month Joy, Says ‘I Am Already Turning 29’

Rashmika Mandanna, widely celebrated as the "National Crush," is gearing up to mark her 29th birthday on April 5. The actress, known for delivering consecutive box office hits, recently expressed her excitement for her special day through a heartfelt social media post.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika shared a cheerful selfie and reflected on how her enthusiasm for birthdays has only grown with age. Contrary to the belief that celebrations become less exciting over time, she conveyed that she finds herself looking forward to them even more each year.

The actress has been on a phenomenal career streak, starring in a series of highly successful films. Her roles in blockbuster projects such as 'Animal,' 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' 'Chhava,' and 'Sikandar' have solidified her status as a sought-after star across industries.

On the professional front, Rashmika’s career continues to soar. Her collaboration with Bollywood icon Salman Khan in the upcoming Eid release 'Sikandar' has heightened anticipation, while her much-awaited return in Sukumar’s 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is creating immense buzz.

Apart from these, Rashmika is set to take center stage in the thriller 'The Girlfriend,' directed by Rahul Ravindran. The film portrays her as a college student, with the first-look posters showcasing a mix of innocence and charm. To make the project even more special, the teaser for the film is scheduled to drop on her birthday, and she has personally dubbed it in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Adding to her diverse lineup, Rashmika will soon be seen in 'Kubera' alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna. Additionally, she is part of an upcoming Bollywood venture, 'Thama,' where she shares the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana. This horror-comedy is set within the popular cinematic universe that includes hits like 'Stree,' 'Bhediya,' and 'Munjya.'

With a string of high-profile projects and a dedicated fan following, Rashmika Mandanna continues to shine as one of the most bankable stars in Indian cinema.