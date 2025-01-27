Sonakshi Sinha Shares Throwback Pics with Zaheer Iqbal from Their Sydney Holiday

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal kicked off New Year 2025 with a memorable holiday in Sydney. The actress recently shared a series of throwback pictures from their trip on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their fun-filled vacation.

In one of the photos, the couple can be seen soaking in the festive spirit in front of an amusement park, radiating joy in their candid moments. Another adorable picture shows Zaheer planting a sweet kiss on Sonakshi’s cheek. Adding to the charm, the duo made hearts with their hands in another snapshot, symbolizing their love. Sharing the pictures, Sonakshi captioned the post, "#SundaySelfie from #Sydney! Some postcards we forgot to post. Last picture was @iamzahero's idea."

Their Love Story and Marriage

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been together for years, with rumors of their relationship starting in 2016. The couple finally made it official last year when they tied the knot in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act on June 23, 2024. The intimate ceremony was held at Sonakshi’s new apartment in Mumbai.

The actress marked the special occasion by sharing heartfelt pictures from the ceremony on Instagram. Her caption read:

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today, that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever."

Shared Screen Space and Music Collaborations

Sonakshi and Zaheer have not only been partners in life but have also collaborated professionally. They starred together in the 2022 film Double XL, which explored the subject of body positivity. In 2023, the duo featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster, leaving fans in awe of their on-screen chemistry.