Ram Charan Shoots RC16 Despite Fever; Daughter Klin Kaara Visits Dad on Set

Ram Charan’s daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, paid a heartwarming visit to the sets of his upcoming film, RC16, currently being filmed in Hyderabad under the direction of Buchi Babu Sana. The little one’s presence added a special charm to the shoot, delighting fans who caught glimpses of the father-daughter moment.

Taking to social media, Ram Charan shared a touching picture of himself holding Klin Kaara, captioning it, "My little guest on set. #RC16." Staying true to his family’s preference for privacy, he ensured that her face remained undisclosed.

Despite battling a fever, the dedicated actor chose to continue shooting, prioritizing the film’s schedule and ensuring no delays for the production team. Crew members revealed that Ram Charan remained steadfast in his commitment, pushing through the discomfort to keep the project on track.

Meanwhile, his recent film, Game Changer, has received a mixed response from audiences. While the film’s music and cinematography have been appreciated, its overall impact has been met with divided opinions.