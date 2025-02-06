Laos, IFAD to strengthen partnership to enhance rural livelihoods

Vientiane, Feb 6 (IANS) Laos and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) have reaffirmed their long-term commitment to improving rural livelihoods in alignment with Laos' Ninth National Socio-Economic Development Plan and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Representatives from the Lao government and stakeholders gathered in the Lao capital, Vientiane, on Tuesday to review the IFAD's current strategy in the country and lay the foundation for future programs aimed at enhancing rural development, according to a report from the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry on Thursday.

As a UN food agency, IFAD plays a crucial role in financing projects such as the Partnerships for Irrigation and Commercialisation of Smallholder Agriculture (PICSA), benefiting over 350 Lao villages by enhancing irrigation infrastructure and market linkages, reports Xinhua news agency.

Additionally, the International Fund for Agricultural Development contributes to projects that promote sustainable farming practices to enhance rural incomes and improve nutrition.

With over 60 per cent of Laos' population living in rural areas and relying on agriculture, many farmers still depend on traditional farming methods, lacking access to irrigation and proper road infrastructure.

These challenges contribute to high malnutrition rates, with one-third of children under five being stunted and 40 per cent of women affected by anaemia.

Over the past 45 years, the Lao government and IFAD have built essential infrastructure, including rural roads, irrigation systems, and farmer nutrition centres, benefiting around 360,000 farmers.

As the government and the International Fund for Agricultural Development continue their collaboration, their shared vision remains focused on fostering a resilient and sustainable agricultural sector that uplifts rural communities and secures food security for future generations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.