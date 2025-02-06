Ram Charan’s Fans Upset: Allu Aravind Tries to Soothe Wounds

Before Ram Charan’s fame crossed India and reached Hollywood fans with SS Rajamouli’s RRR, he scored big hits in Rangasthalam and Magadheera. While Rangasthalam showcased his acting prowess to Telugu cinema fans, Magadheera was the first step in his growth as a star, thanks to Rajamouli.

The film, produced by Allu Aravind under Geetha Arts, went on to become the first-ever 100 Crore grosser from Tollywood. Considering the ticket prices back then, one must say that it was a humongous achievement for the team.

Recalling one of his biggest successes as a producer, Allu Aravind recently opened up to Baradwaj Rangan about approaching Rajamouli to helm this mega movie.

Mr.Aravind heaped praises on Rajamouli and his directorial skills before turning his attention to his nephew, Ram Charan.

The ace producer admits that he never expected the RRR director to reach the heights that he has reached now.

Talking about why he approached Rajamouli, Aravind said, “I was very keen that my nephew, Ram Charan, his first film has done very average(business) and the next film, I’m the producer. I should give a big hit to my nephew and that was the prime motive of going to a good director and spending so much in making that film.”

Recently, the Geetha Arts owner made the headlines for his indirect comments on his nephew’s latest movie.In a light-hearted moment during Thandel’s pre-release event in Hyderabad, Mr.Aravind poked fun at fellow producer Dil Raju over his recent festive releases - Game Changer and Sankrantiki Vastunnam.

Allu Aravind’s fun gesture while talking about these two films irked a section of Ram Charan fans on social media.

However, Allu Aravind’s latest words echo his love for Ram Charan. It indeed is a heartfelt act to reach out to a director to ensure a blockbuster for your nephew when you have a son who is also competing for the same star status.

Magadheera is one of the first instances where a Telugu movie garnered attention nationwide and it paved the way for SS Rajamouli to make Bahubali and take Tollywood to never seen before heights.