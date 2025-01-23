January 23 Bank Holiday in these states for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary

Today, January 23, 2025, marks the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a prominent Indian freedom fighter who played a crucial role in India's independence struggle. To honour his legacy, banks across West Bengal and Tripura will remain closed, while Odisha will also observe a bank holiday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Veer Surendra Sai, another renowned freedom fighter from the state.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, also known as Parakram Diwas, is a national event to celebrate the life and contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Born on January 23, 1897, Bose was a prominent leader in the independence movement in India, and his acts of bravery and sacrifice have motivated generations of Indians. In addition to the bank holidays, the urban local body elections in Uttarakhand will be held today. The counting of votes is scheduled for January 25.

As India remembers Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, the time is also appropriate to look into his contribution towards the country's freedom movement. His legacy reminds India about the sacrifices its freedom fighters had to make to save the independence and sovereignty of their motherland.

