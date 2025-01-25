January 25, Saturday: Bank Holiday Today or Not? Check!

January 25: The Banks remain closed on Saturday, January 25, 2025, due to the Fourth Saturday. RBI rules say that banks across the country will remain closed on two Saturdays every month. In addition to these two Saturdays, banks will be closed on all Sundays.

Banks will remain closed to the public every second and fourth Saturday of the month. Therefore, according to the RBI guideline, branches of all banks will remain closed today (Saturday, January 25), the fourth Saturday of January.

The list of bank Holidays in February is given below:

February 3: Monday–Vasant Panchami (Haryana, Odisha, Punjab, Tripura, West Bengal)

February 12: Wednesday–Guru Rabidas Jayanti (Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh)

February 15: Saturday–Lui-Ngai-Ni (Manipur)

February 19: Wednesday–Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti (Maharashtra)

February 20: Thursday–Arunachal Pradesh statehood day/Mizoram statehood day (Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram)

February 26: Wednesday–Shivaratri (National except for A&N Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal)

February 28: Friday–Losar (Sikkim)

Please note that bank holidays may vary by state and region. It's always a good idea to check with your local bank branch for specific holiday information.