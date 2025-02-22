February 22 Bank Holiday for Fourth Saturday

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) controls bank holidays in India, and according to their rules, the second and fourth Saturdays of each month are bank holidays. Physical bank branches are closed on these days, and in-person banking services like bank deposits, bank withdrawals, and cheque clearances are not offered.

According to this rule, February 22, 2025, is the fourth Saturday of the month. Therefore, bank offices throughout the nation will be closed today. This implies that customers won't have access to traditional banking services, and will need to use online banking or mobile banking services for account management.

It is notable that banks also open on the first, third, and (if there be) fifth Saturday of every month. So if you are inclined to visit any bank branch, you may fix your visit during this time.

RBI's instruction regarding the bank holidays applies to all regional rural banks, cooperative banks, private banks, and public banks. Thus customers everywhere become aware of bank holidays and prepare accordingly for making their financial deals.

In summary, if you had plans to visit a bank branch today, the 22nd of February, 2025, you could perhaps reconsider. Instead, online banking or mobile banking can be used to control your accounts. Just keep in mind that banks will be available on the next working day, and you may choose to visit a branch at that time if necessary.

