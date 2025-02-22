Champions Trophy: Babar Azam is being rightly criticised, he should've taken more risk, says Rashid Latif

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Former Pakistan batter Rashid Latif criticised former captain Babar Azam for his approach in the Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand in Karachi as the hosts suffered a 60-run defeat on ICC tournament's return in the country after 1996.

Chasing 321, Babar contributed 64 in 90 balls while Salman Agha and Kushdil Shah scored quickfire 42 and 69, respectively but it was not enough to take the side over the line in the tournament opener.

After the match, Pakistan fans and former cricketers raised concerns regarding Babar's poor strike rate in the high-scoring chase. Latif called the backlash right adding that Babar should have taken risks during his stay at the crease.

“I think Babar Azam is being rightly criticised. If the ball is not coming onto the bat then you should have a Plan B. If you keep racking up the dot balls then you add pressure onto the team. Babar should have taken more risks, I believe the opening ten overs were there to take risks, as they struggle to play freely against spin. People think Pakistan have been unpredictable but Babar’s batting has become predictable," Latif told IANS.

The former wicketkeeper-batter added that Babar has not been Pakistan's hope anymore citing the example of Virat Kohli, who earned the respect worldwide after scoring in clutch situations for India.

“Bowlers always know what shot he will play against which ball. Babar used to be Pakistan’s hope at one time but not anymore as there are other players who can do (better). If on a day when Virat Kohli does not perform then Shubman Gill will perform, if he does not then Rohit is there, you’ve got Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul as well but Virat is a big game player, he played a crucial innings in the T20 World Cup final (2024) as well," he added.

Ahead of the mega encounter between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, Latif said Mohammad Rizwan-led looks weaker against Rohit Sharma & Co.

“If we look at both teams then Pakistan’s side looks weak. Even though India’s record has been stronger against Pakistan but there used to be competition, the game used to go till the final overs. People think India’s tournaments have usually been due to their batting but Pakistan’s success has always been due to their bowling," he said.

“This match is very important for Pakistan. I am not worried for just the Champions Trophy but for Pakistan cricket as well because a lot of things were said and written in the build-up to the tournament (regarding India’s participation) but all of that was off the field now the cricket has started and Pakistan lost their opening game whereas India won theirs. In a tournament like CT, where every team is a top side, the margins of errors are less there. Pakistan had lost their opening game in 2017 as well."

The veteran batter further added to India's bowling arsenal despite the absence of pace-spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

“I believe India’s bowling is currently better, I know Jasprit Bumrah is not here, but their spinners are dominating, and in conditions like Dubai, Pakistan will struggle to face their spin attack," Latif said.

