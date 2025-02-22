AP Inter Colleges to Start Second Year on April 1; Summer Holidays from April 23

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Intermediate colleges in Andhra Pradesh have announced their academic calendar for the second year. As per the announcement, the second year will commence on April 1, with regular classes and exams scheduled till April 22.

Once the exams and classes are over on April 22, the colleges will announce summer vacation from April 23 to June 1. This long break will give the students much-needed relief from their studies, during which time they can rejuvenate and recharge themselves before beginning the new academic session.

The second year has commenced on April 1 to allow students to prepare for their board exams in ample time. The AP CBSE Intermediate colleges will maintain a strict academic calendar with regular classes and examinations to assist students in reaching their academic targets.

Summer breaks, which begin on April 23, will give students time to participate in extracurricular activities, follow their interests, and be with their families. The extended holiday will also allow students to travel, learn new things about new places, and widen their horizons.

The CBSE Intermediate schools of AP have guided the students to utilize the summer vacation well and report to the college again reinvigorated and fresh. The colleges also made the news by announcing the commencement of the new session on June 2 with the intent to develop academically oriented students with wholesome development.

The CBSE Intermediate colleges in AP have announced a well-structured academic calendar for the second year with a focus on academic excellence and student welfare. The decision to start the second year on April 1 and declare summer holidays from April 23 to June 1 is expected to benefit students and help them achieve their academic goals.

