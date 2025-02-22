Taapsee talks about breaking the ‘box’, realising ‘world outside and beyond’

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has talked about breaking barriers and exploring a world beyond limits to discover new possibilities.

Taapsee took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images of herself. The first was a close-up portrait of her with an expressive gaze, looking slightly upwards and seems to be stunned with what she is looking at.

Second was an image of her looking upwards but smiling. The last was a photograph of Taapsee standing elegantly on a wooden deck wearing a sophisticated black midi dress with intricate silver embellishments on the front and large gold buttons. She completed the look with transparent pointed-toe heels and statement gold and pearl earrings.

For the caption, she wrote: “When the box broke n you realised there is a world outside n beyond…”

Talking about Taapsee, she has broken the "box" by constantly challenging stereotypes with her diverse film choices, breaking industry norms and being vocal with her thoughts.

The actress will next be seen in the actioner “Gandhari”, where she will be seen doing her own stunts. The writer-producer Kanika Dhillon appreciated Taapsee for acing the action sequences flawlessly.

“‘Gandhari’ promises a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of gripping mystery and high-powered action. Audiences will see Taapsee Pannu as a fierce mom on a mission,” reads the plot description from streaming giant Netflix,reports variety.com.

“Gandhari”, which also stars Ishwak Singh marks Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee's sixth collaboration after back-to-back success with “Manmarziyaan”, “Haseen Dilruba”, “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba” and many more.

“Gandhari” is the second project under Kanika Dhillon 's banner Kathha Pictures post the success of mystery drama “Do Patti” and for this action drama the ace producer has roped in highly acclaimed director Devashish Makhija known for his movies like “Bhonsle”, “Joram” and others.

Taapsee was last seen in “Khel Khel Mein” directed by Mudassar Aziz. Based on the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

