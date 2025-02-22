Diljit Dosanjh professes his love for coffee

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh has expressed his love for a hot cup of Joe in a hilarious video on social media.

Diljit took to his Instagram, where he shared a video of himself sitting in a cafe and enjoying some breakfast. The video starts with Diljit first gorging on a smoothie bowl and then having some mashed potatoes with scrambled eggs and bread. The video then shows the singer-actor enjoying a hot cup of coffee.

For the background score, Diljit chose his song “Water” and captioned the post: “Lokaan ne Ki Kehna? P.S - I am in LOVE With The Coffee.”

Earlier this month, Diljit revealed how he keeps his bad mood at bay especially when he is surrounded by good people. The actor posted his stylish photos where he was seen dressed in a black outfit paired with a matching black turban and sunglasses.

On the professional front, Diljit is gearing up for the release upcoming movie “Punjab 95.” A few days ago, he treated fans to his first look from the film and captioned, “I Challenge the Darkness. Punjab 95.”

The film is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who served as the director of a bank in Amritsar, Punjab, during the turbulent period of militancy in the state. In the aftermath of Operation Blue Star, the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots, the police were given sweeping powers to detain individuals, often labeling them as suspected terrorists.

Apart from this, the singer also has the Sunny Deol-starrer war drama “Border 2” in the pipeline.

Announcing Diljit’s involvement in the film, the makers shared a motion poster in September and wrote, “The battlefield grows mightier with Diljit Dosanjh stepping in alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan on the frontline of Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta’s Border 2 for the Anurag Singh directorial! #Border2 hits the theatres on January 23, 2026.”

