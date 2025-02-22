Meditation food for soul, necessity for global peace: Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Meditation is food for soul as well as a necessity for global peace, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

He said this at the Global Conference of Meditation Leaders (GCML) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event marks a significant step toward integrating meditation into global leadership, governance, and societal well-being.

In his keynote address, the Vice President highlighted meditation’s transformative power.

“Meditation is not just an ancient practice; it is food for the soul and a necessity for global peace and well-being,” he said. Dhankhar also emphasised that India’s leadership in meditation aligns with global initiatives, including the United Nations’ recognition of World Meditation Day and the G20 vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’

The conference also made a resolution to urge global governments to integrate meditation into education, healthcare, corporate leadership, and governance.

The resolution outlines actionable strategies to incorporate mindfulness into national development policies. Meditation is implementable, and its impact is measurable, as per the experts present at the event.

Speaking at the event, Padma Bhushan Daaji (Kamlesh Patel ji) emphasised that true spiritual evolution requires transforming the subtle body -- mind (manas), intellect (buddhi), and ego (ahankar). He also shared a heartfelt affirmation: “My Lord, I want to experience your divine presence in my heart.”

Calling meditation “a scientific process that impacts brain waves, emotional intelligence, and overall well-being" the experts demonstrated its measurable effects on mental and physical health.

They urged governments worldwide to embrace meditation as a cornerstone of national well-being. The Vice President also called for a national movement to make meditation an integral part of India’s culture and governance.

He emphasised “Pratyahara -- the practice of turning inward -- explaining that just as we put our phones away, we must also train our minds to withdraw from distractions”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.