AP Inter Hall Tickets 2025 Live: Check Here How to Download via Official Website & WhatsApp

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh has released hall tickets for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025. Students can download their admit cards through the school login or directly from the board's official website, bie.ap.gov.in. Additionally, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has provided a WhatsApp service for hall ticket downloads.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025: How to Download

Students facing difficulties due to server issues should wait and try again later. The hall tickets can be downloaded using the following methods:

1. Download via Official Website

Visit bie.ap.gov.in.

Click on the ‘IPE March-2025 Hall Tickets Download’ link.

Select the 1st Year or 2nd Year hall ticket option.

Enter the required details such as hall ticket number, Aadhaar number, or date of birth.

Click ‘Submit’ to view and download your hall ticket.

Take a printout for future reference.

2. Download via WhatsApp

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has introduced a WhatsApp service for hall ticket downloads:

Save the WhatsApp number 95523 00009 on your phone.

Send a message saying “Hi”.

Choose the ‘Education Services’ option from the menu.

Select ‘Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2025 First Year and Second Year Hall Ticket’.

Enter the requested information.

Submit and download your hall ticket.

IPE Practical Exam Hall Tickets & Schedule

Hall tickets for IPE Practical Exams were released earlier. The practical examination for general courses took place from February 10 to February 20, 2025, with two daily shifts:

Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (including Sundays)

The vocational course practical exams were held from February 5 to February 20, 2025.

Stay tuned for live updates on AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year hall tickets.