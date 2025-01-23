Drones, CCTVs in place as security beefed up for Republic Day celebrations in J&K

Jammu/Srinagar, Jan 23 (IANS) Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, multi-layered security arrangements have been made to secure the official parades and flag-hoisting ceremonies in Jammu and Kashmir.

The security forces have taken over the Maulana Azad Memorial (MAM) Stadium in Jammu and the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar where the main Republic Day functions will be held.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will hoist the national flag and take a salute at the main parade at the MAM Stadium in Jammu while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will be the main guest. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary will hoist the Tricolour and take a salute at the parade in the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on January 26. Both venues and highrise buildings around the venues have been taken over by the security forces.

Barricades have been erected at various places in Srinagar city. Security forces have established special checkpoints, particularly at R.S. Pura and are conducting thorough vehicle checks to ensure safety.

Drones are being deployed to monitor suspicious activities while a three-tier security ring, CCTV cameras, and an anti-sabotage mechanism have been set up for further vigilance.

Sharpshooters have been stationed in highrise buildings around the stadium to prevent any untoward incidents. Entry into both the main stadia is free, but highly regulated through the deployment of electronic access control equipment, human surveillance and aerial supervision by using drones, etc.

Entry into Srinagar city is being regulated by surprise checking of vehicles and frisking of occupants. Any suspicious movement in Srinagar and Jammu cities is being monitored by scores of policemen deputed in civvies.

Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, divisional commissioner (Kashmir), has said that the overall security arrangements are better this year than the previous years since a large number of people are likely to attend the main function in the Bakshi Stadium where entry is free.

In Jammu cities also entry of those willing to attend the main function at the MAM Stadium is free but highly regulated.

Flag hoistings and parades at other district headquarters will be presided over by the ministers and by the heads of district development councils (DDCs).

Cultural programmes to highlight the multi-cultural, multi-lingual and multi-religious unity of J&K will be held at divisional and district levels during the main function on January 26.

Security forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), are maintaining vigil and patrolling in the hinterland and close to the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) to prevent infiltration and other anti-national acts aimed at disrupting the peaceful atmosphere during the Republic Day celebrations.

