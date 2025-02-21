February 22 Bank holiday or not for Fourth Saturday?

After a shortened week due to the bank holiday on February 19 for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, banks resumed operations on February 20 and 21. As the weekend approaches, many are wondering if banks will be open on Saturday, February 22.

The response is simple: no, banks shall not be functional on February 22. This Saturday will not be a workday for bank services, contrary to last week when banks remained open on the third Saturday of the month.

For consumers who must make trips to their banks, it means waiting a week to conduct banking business. In a nation such as India, where the economy relies so heavily on its banking system, bank holidays have the potential to affect personal as well as business finances.

It's important to plan and verify bank holiday schedules to save any inconvenience. Although February 22 is not a bank holiday, it's a Saturday nonetheless, and banks will remain closed according to their weekend schedule.

Do note and plan your banking activities accordingly. In case you need to go to your bank, ensure to do so on a weekday or contact your bank to know their holiday schedule.

