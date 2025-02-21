Siddharth Randeria’s Gujarati play ‘Bluffmaster Gujjubhai’ makes its digital debut

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Siddharth Randeria’s blockbuster Gujarati play, "Bluffmaster Gujjubhai" premiered on the digital platform ShemarooMe on 20th February.

Sharing his excitement about "Bluffmaster Gujjubhai", Siddharth Randeria said, "Bluffmaster Gujjubhai has always been a crowd-puller, with every live show playing to packed houses. Now, with its premiere on ShemarooMe, we’re bringing the laughter to an even wider audience, including those who couldn’t catch the live performance. What makes Gujjubhai so special is his uncanny ability to turn every crisis into an opportunity with his quick wit and sheer bluffing, making him a beloved character."

He added, "This time, the stakes are even higher, the lies are crazier, and the laughter is guaranteed to be louder. Audiences can expect a rollercoaster ride of hilarious misunderstandings, and the classic Gujjubhai charm that has kept fans entertained for years. Get ready for an unforgettable comedy experience!"

"Bluffmaster Gujjubhai" narrates the tale of an ordinary man who finds himself caught in a web of lies, leading to comical chaos and unexpected twists. A hilarious cocktail of misunderstandings, mistaken identities, and outrageous schemes, the play brings to life a narrative where one little bluff snowballs into a full-blown adventure. But how far can Gujjubhai push his luck before it all comes crashing down?

With over 515 shows performed across more than 15 countries, "Bluffmaster Gujjubhai" continues to entertain audiences globally. The play's cast includes Tejal Vyas, Nilesh Joshi, Jyuthika Shah, Jitendra Sumar, Riddhi Vora, and Haresh Panchal in key roles.

In addition to the latest edition, "Bluffmaster Gujjubhai", the viewers can enjoy other dramas from the "Gujjubhai" series, such as "Rang Rangeela Gujjubhai", "Gujjubhai Banaya Dabang", "Gujjubhai Ni Golmaal", "Gujjubhai E Gaam Gajavyu", and the movie "Gujjubhai the great" on ShemarooMe.

With the release of "Bluffmaster Gujjubhai", ShemarooMe not only attempts to revive the magic of Gujarati theater but also makes it accessible to fans across the globe.

