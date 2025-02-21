Return of the Dragon Review: Overstretched, Inconsistent Youth Drama

Pradeep Ranganathan, who gained recognition with Love Today, attempts to recreate his success with Return of The Dragon, but the results are mixed. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film features Anupama Parameswaran in the female lead and has hit the screens today. Here’s our review.

Plot Overview

Dragon (Pradeep Ranganathan) is a college dropout who has failed a staggering 48 subjects. To make matters worse, his girlfriend Keerthy (Anupama Parameswaran) dumps him. Driven by revenge, he resorts to fake certificates to secure a high-ranking job. Just as he begins to settle down with another girl (Kayadu Lohar), his past catches up with him—his former principal threatens to expose his lies unless he returns to college and completes his studies. Whether Dragan manages to change his ways or faces the consequences forms the crux of the story.

Drawbacks

One of the film’s biggest drawbacks is its slow and tedious narration. The screenplay meanders unnecessarily, taking far too long to reach the central conflict. The over-detailed depiction of the protagonist's fraudulent rise adds to the drag, leaving little room for meaningful emotional depth.

The first half struggles to engage, with minimal standout moments. The romantic track between Pradeep and Anupama lacks conviction and emotional weight, making their relationship feel superficial. Additionally, the supposed transformation of the protagonist is rushed and unconvincing, leaving a sense of missed potential.

The comedy falls flat, with only a handful of moments managing to evoke laughter. Several scenes feel repetitive, and the second half, while slightly better, doesn’t fully capitalize on the potential of its premise. The film desperately needed tighter editing, as at least 15 minutes could have been trimmed to improve pacing.

Ashwath Marimuthu, known for Oh My Kadavule, delivers a mediocre directorial effort here. While the film tries to convey a message about hard work and perseverance, the narrative’s lack of focus and excessive detailing dilute its impact. The climax, though somewhat engaging, comes too late to make a significant difference.

Highlights

While the film lacks strong engagement throughout, it does manage to pick up towards the end, where the message about avoiding shortcuts in life is driven home decently. The college sequences in the second half add some much-needed weight, though they don’t fully compensate for the sluggish storytelling.

Pradeep Ranganathan delivers an adequate performance, handling the tension-filled moments well. Anupama Parameswaran does her part, though her role feels underwritten. Mysskin, as the strict principal, delivers a commendable performance, standing out among the supporting cast.

Technical Aspects

Leon James’ music is underwhelming, with forgettable songs that fail to make an impact. However, the background score is passable. Editing is a major issue, as the film's pacing suffers due to unnecessary sequences. While the production values are polished, they do little to elevate the film from its narrative shortcomings.

Verdict

Return of the Dragon is an overstretched drama that struggles to balance entertainment with its message. A sluggish pace, weak emotional depth, and an underwhelming romantic track overshadow its few redeeming moments. Skip this film unless you have a patience to watch lengthy, inconsistent youth drama.

