Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran Spotted in Odisha for SSMB29

The Indian film fraternity is in a tizzy with two of its largest stars, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, having reached Odisha to start shooting for SS Rajamouli's next magnum opus, working title SSMB 29.

The news of their arrival has put fans into a tizzy, with images of the two actors at the Odisha airport trending on social media. The film, which unites the Telugu and Malayalam film industries, is one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema.

Mahesh Babu, who is famous for his spellbinding performances, will be essaying the lead role in the movie, and Prithviraj Sukumaran is said to play the role of the villain. The pairing of these two acting giants has created huge buzz among the fans, who are waiting with bated breath to watch them share the screen space.

SSMB 29 is likely to be a big action-adventure movie, with Rajamouli scripting an intense plot full of stunning visuals. The award-winning director, who has made a name for himself worldwide with his movies Baahubali and RRR, is not revealing the details of SSMB 29, generating curiosity among fans and movie buffs alike.

Though little is known about the plot of the film, reports indicate that SSMB 29 will be an international adventure thriller with a powerful emotional center. The Odisha schedule of the shoot is likely to go on until the end of March 2025.

As the shoot for SSMB 29 begins, fans are hardly able to contain themselves. With Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran as actors, and Rajamouli as the director, this movie is likely to be a game-changer for the Indian film industry.

