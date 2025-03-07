Women's Day 2025: Playback singer urges for imparting education to women for empowering society

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Playback singer Palak Muchhal has called for enhancing the contribution of women in the nation's development, by bringing them at par with their male counterparts in all streams of growth including education, jobs and other avenues.

"The greater the participation of women, the better would be the society," Muchhal told IANS.

She added: "The more we focus on women's education and employment, the more society will progress."

Stressing the importance of women contributing to society, she said, "I would like to urge everyone, whether you are a doctor, engineer or working in any other field, to share your accomplishments with people around you. As long as you are able, it is your responsibility to help others, especially those who are less fortunate. "

She further explained, "When women are empowered, they inspire others, creating an impact that can transform society."

She further said that women have emerged as key contributors to Viksit Bharat's mission, and given the opportunity, they will contribute even more.

"The opportunities given to women, the trust shown in them and the resources made available for their progress are important factors in taking the country towards a more prosperous future," she elaborated.

She also spoke about her personal and professional challenges and called upon everyone to do their bit in serving society with some charitable work.

Her charitable efforts have received support from government bodies and the public.

"I hope to continue singing for the needy for the rest of her life," she shared.

She also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making women emancipation, a mass movement.

Talking about his professional life, she has lent her voice to many popular Hindi films including 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Aashiqui 2', 'Kick', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Baaghi 2' and 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'.

She is widely known for the track 'Kaun Tujhe' from 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

