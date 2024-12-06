Nagarjuna expresses ‘gratitude’, shares unseen pictures of Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya’s wedding

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Nagarjuna said that he is “overflowing with gratitude” along with some unseen pictures of the newly-weds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding posing with family.

Nagarjuna took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he posted the heart melting pictures. In the first picture, the couple are seen looking at each other smiling. In the next image, the duo posed with their family members, including Nagarjuna.

For the caption, Nagarjuna wrote: “My heart is overflowing with gratitude. To the media, thank you for your understanding and for giving us the space to cherish this beautiful moment. Your thoughtful respect and kind wishes have added to our joy.

“To our dear friends, family, and fans, your love and blessings have truly made this occasion unforgettable. My son’s wedding was not just a family celebration—it became a cherished memory because of the warmth and support you all shared with us. From the bottom of our hearts, the Akkineni family thanks you all for the countless blessings you have showered upon us. #SoChay #SobhitaDhulipala @chay_akkineni.”

It was in August this year, when Sobhita and Chaitanya made their relationship official and shared pictures from their engagement. Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

On December 5, a video of the newlyweds started doing the rounds on social media, capturing the emotional moment when Chaitanya ties the mangalsutra around Sobhita's neck, leaving her visibly teary-eyed.

On December 4, Nagarjuna shared the first official pictures of the newlyweds, Chaitanya and Sobhita. Taking to his X account, Nagarjuna posted the stunning photos from the couple's wedding along with a note welcoming Sobhita into the Akkineni family.

He captioned the post, “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives.”

Nagarjuna added, “This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude. #SoChay #SobhitaDhulipala @chay_akkineni.”

