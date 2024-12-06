‘Shark Tank India 4’ trailer traces show’s journey and its impact on aspiring entrepreneurs

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) The trailer of season 4 of the business reality series ‘Shark Tank India’ was unveiled on Friday. It traces the journey of the Indian version of the ‘Shark Tank’ franchise from its origins in 2021, and goes on to present how big it became along the course of its journey, and how it changed the lives of entrepreneurs for the better.

The upcoming 4th season of the show sees some regular and some new faces in the esteemed panel of Sharks. It includes Anupam Mittal - Founder and CEO, People Group Shaadi.com, ⁠Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle, Namita Thapar - Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Ritesh Agarwal - Founder and Group CEO, OYO, Peyush Bansal - Co-Founder and CEO, Lenskart, ⁠Vineeta Singh - Co-Founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, Azhar Iqubal - Co-Founder and Chairman, Inshorts and Varun Dua, (Founder and CEO, ACKO) along with new shark Kunal Bahl - Co-Founder, Snapdeal and Titan Capital.

The show is set to be hosted by actress and Internet personality Sahiba Bali, and Aashish Solanki, who will bring their energy and charisma to the show. With new sharks and hosts on board, ‘Shark Tank India 4’ is set to deliver innovative ideas, high-stakes negotiations, and inspiring entrepreneurial journeys.

Since its debut, ‘Shark Tank India’ has encouraged countless Indians to present their entrepreneurial dreams. This year’s campaign, “Sirf Dream Job Nahi, Apne Dream Idea Ke Peeche Bhaagega India”, will showcase passionate entrepreneurs and dreamers pitching their best to turn their aspirations into reality.

‘Shark Tank India’ is the Indian franchise of the American show ‘Shark Tank’, and showcases the entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of investors who are known as sharks, who decide whether to invest in their company.

The fourth season of ‘Shark Tank India’ will drop on January 6 on Sony LIV.

