Hyderabad: Tollywood director Puri Jagannath is in a soup as some BRS leaders have filed a complaint against him for using a part of KCR’s speech in an item song of Ram Pothineni’s upcoming Double iSmart movie.

BRS leaders Ranjitha Reddy and Satish Kumar have given a written complaint to the DCP LB Nagar in Hyderabad. They complained to the police that Jagannath has peppered the item song with the phrase ‘Em Cheddam Antav Mari’ used by the former chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and it is disrespectful to him and the party members. They added it intends to show the party leader in poor light.

They also demanded action against the film director. The police have accepted the complaint and are investigating.

Recently, the makers of Double iSmart released a promo of the second single ‘Maar Muntha Chod Chinta’. The lyrics were penned by Kasarla Shyam and sung by Rahul Sipligunj, Dhanunjan Seepana and Keerthana Sharma. Mani Sharma has composed the music for a peppy number featuring Ram and Kavya Thapar who are grooving to the vibrant beats of the song.

The film is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur on Puri Connects banner. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, ‘Double iSmart’ will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.