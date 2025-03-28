Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Why She Rejected a Puri Jagannadh Film!

Rakul Preet Singh, once a top actress in Telugu cinema, has now shifted her focus to Bollywood after getting married. In a recent interview, she spoke about her married life, career journey, and an early opportunity she had to decline from renowned Telugu director Puri Jagannadh.

Recalling her early days, Rakul shared, "I started modeling during my college years, which eventually led to my first film offer in the Kannada industry. At that time, I wasn’t very familiar with South Indian films, so I took time to decide. However, when the film unit contacted my father and explained the project, I agreed to do it. The film earned me recognition, but managing studies and acting became difficult, so I initially stepped away from films."

She also remembered a call from Puri Jagannadh after her debut film’s release. "He offered me a role and requested 70 days of call sheets. Since I was still focused on my academics, I told him I could only commit to four days. He understood my situation. This wasn’t the only film I had to decline—I let go of several opportunities early in my career," she revealed.

Now married to Bollywood producer Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul is enjoying her personal life. However, compared to her peak years in Telugu cinema, her film opportunities have considerably declined.