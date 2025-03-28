K'taka Bajrang Dal leaders booked for threatening man who supported inter-faith marriage

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), March 28 (IANS) The Karnataka Police have registered an FIR against Bajrang Dal leaders for issuing threats to a man who supported an inter-religious marriage in the Chikkamagaluru district, officials said on Friday.

The Basavanahalli police have booked Bajrang Dal district-level leaders Shyam and Sagar under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 353(1)(C) and 353(2). The action follows a police complaint filed by Mahesh, the owner of a Gobi chat shop.

According to the police, Mahesh ran a Gobi centre in Chikkamagaluru city. One of his workers, who belongs to the Muslim community, was in a relationship with a Hindu girl. Upon learning about their relationship, Mahesh helped them get married at the Sub-Registrar’s office in Chikkamagaluru city four days ago.

He also signed as a witness to their marriage.

After the incident came to light, Hindu organisations expressed outrage and accused him of supporting "love jihad". The Bajrang Dal leaders allegedly launched a social media campaign against Mahesh, labelling him a traitor to Hindus.

They further alleged that he was actively supporting "love jihad" by facilitating marriages between Hindu women and Muslim men. The accused also urged people not to tolerate individuals who, according to them, act against the interests of the Hindu community.

Recently, an incident of a Muslim youth and a Hindu girl submitting a fake address document at the Sub Registrar’s office in Mysuru had come to light. The submission of fake documents had raised concerns, and the Hindu organisations questioned the affidavit with authorities.

On August 27, 2024, the Udupi police in Karnataka Police arrested a BJP worker in connection with the alleged ‘love jihad’ case in the district. The BJP had run a campaign over the abduction and rape case and slammed the Karnataka government alleging a ‘love jihad’ angle.

An accused in a love jihad case was shot in the leg during a police encounter and arrested in Karnataka's Dharwad city on May 4, 2024. The accused, identified as 19-year-old Saddam Hussain Limbuwale, a resident of Eshwarnagar in Hubballi city, was on the run after a case was lodged against him on the charges of raping a 17-year-old minor girl in Navanagar police station in Hubballi city.

