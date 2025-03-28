Meher Ramesh's Sister Passes Away: Chiranjeevi's Condolences

Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed his deep condolences on the demise of director Meher Ramesh's sister, Madasu Satyavati. He shared that her passing has profoundly saddened him and added that Meher Ramesh is like a brother to him. Overcome with emotion, he stated, "I pray that God gives strength to his family and my brother Meher Ramesh during this difficult time."

In his tweet, Megastar wrote, "The passing of my brother Meher Ramesh’s sister, Madasu Satyavati, has deeply moved me. She is like a sister to me. In this time of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his entire family and my brother, director Meher Ramesh. I pray to the Almighty for my sister’s soul to rest in peace.