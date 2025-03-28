Shruti Haasan's Hyderabad Concert Postponed – New Date Announced

Popular actress and singer Shruti Haasan’s much-anticipated music concert in Hyderabad has been postponed, leaving fans disappointed. Known for her stellar performances in Telugu cinema, Shruti is also a talented musician who actively participates in concerts. The event, originally scheduled for today, has now been rescheduled.

The organizers took to social media to announce the change, citing technical reasons for the postponement. They confirmed that the concert will now take place on April 26. Ticket holders have been assured free entry for the rescheduled event, and those who wish to cancel their tickets will receive a full refund. However, the sudden decision has sparked frustration among fans who were eagerly awaiting the show.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shruti Haasan is gearing up for her role in Coolie, an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, featuring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, is produced by Sun Pictures and is set for a grand theatrical release later this year. An official announcement regarding the release date is expected soon.