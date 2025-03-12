Telangana Budget on March 19, Governor Varma addresses joint session of Legislature on day 1

The Telangana Budget session began on Wednesday with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma addressing both the Legislative Assembly and the Council.

Following the Governor’s address, the Business Advisory Council (BAC) convened and decided that the Budget session would conclude on March 27. It was also announced that Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will present the Budget for the financial year 2025-26 on March 19. BRS leaders Harish Rao and Vemula Prashanth Reddy attended the BAC meeting.

Governor Varma: "Telangana is not just progressing, it is transforming"

During his 36-minute address, Governor Varma highlighted the State's achievements and future plans. He emphasized that the Congress government, under the leadership of Revanth Reddy, had waived farmers' loans and implemented the Six Guarantees.

“Telangana is not just progressing; it is transforming. The vision of an inclusive, self-reliant, and empowered Telangana is being realized through bold reforms, people-centric governance, and decisive leadership,” the Governor stated.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, he said, “Governance is not just about administration; it is about serving the people, transforming lives, and building a future of dignity, prosperity, and justice for all.”

The Governor further asserted that the state government has set an unwavering course for development by ensuring that the voices of farmers, youth, women, workers, and entrepreneurs shape policy and decision-making. He expressed confidence that the government would strengthen the foundation for sustained growth, uphold the pillars of social justice, and accelerate Telangana’s journey toward a future of limitless possibilities.

KCR attends day one of the Budget session

BRS supremo and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) attended the proceedings on the first day of the Budget session. BRS leaders extended a warm welcome to the Leader of the Opposition. KCR has reportedly issued directives on strategies to counter the Congress government.

KTR: Governor’s speech misleading

Quoting Mark Twain’s saying, “Lies, damned lies, and statistics,” KTR criticized the Governor’s address, calling it a series of half-truths and falsehoods. He accused the Congress government of misleading the people of Telangana and the Governor.

“It is an absolute disgrace the kind of falsehoods that have been propagated through the Governor’s address,” KTR remarked.

Appealing to the Governor to review the facts and address serious issues with the Chief Minister, KTR pointed out the significant omissions in the speech. “There was no mention of the 480 farmer suicides, no mention of the horrendous situation in Gurukuls, where over 80 kids have committed suicides. More than 100 auto drivers have also committed suicide. Just because this government harbours an absolute hatred toward KCR and our party, Medigadda is dried up, and lakhs of acres of farmland have dried up,” he said.