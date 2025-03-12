'A serious concern': RJD’s Manoj Jha raises duplicate voter card issue in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) The issue of duplication of electoral photo identity cards (EPICs) was raised by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member Manoj Jha in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The RJD MP highlighted concerns over the integrity of the electoral process, stating that free and fair elections are not just a procedural matter but a core democratic principle.

"The duplication of EPIC cards is a serious concern. Lakhs of duplicate cards have been found, compromising the fairness of elections. This issue is particularly alarming in a state that shares a border with another state," Jha said.

Raising the matter with the permission of the Deputy Chairman, Jha cited the discrepancies in the EPIC numbering system. "The first three letters of the EPIC card indicate the assembly constituency. However, these same three letters are being repeated across different constituencies within the same state," he said.

"Democracy depends on the integrity of elections. If the election process is compromised or tainted by fraud, it threatens the entire system," he added.

Jha urged the Election Commission to take immediate action to investigate the duplication of EPIC cards. "It is crucial to identify the origin of this irregularity and rectify it without delay. Additionally, the Election Commission should release an updated voter list specifying deleted, added, and modified entries," he said.

Earlier, several MPs had requested a discussion on the issue under Rule 267, which allows for the suspension of regular House proceedings to discuss a matter of urgent importance, but the Deputy Chairman rejected their plea.

Members of the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, and the Biju Janata Dal on Tuesday had moved notices under Rule 267 seeking suspension of all listed businesses to discuss the EPIC issue. However, Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected all the notices, saying they should be moved under a separate rule.

A 10-member delegation of Trinamool MPs on Tuesday met the full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the issue of the bogus voters in West Bengal and raised specific questions to the commission on the duplicate EPIC numbers allegedly in use.

