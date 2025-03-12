After Aman Sahu encounter, Jharkhand cops crack down on gang; 3 shooters held

Ranchi, March 12 (IANS) A day after the encounter killing of Jharkhand’s notorious gangster Aman Sahu in Palamu district, the state police have launched an extensive operation against his gang members.

Acting on the instructions of Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta, an FIR has been registered against 30 members of the gang under Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and raids are being conducted across the state to apprehend them.

On Wednesday, Ranchi Police arrested three alleged shooters linked to the gang -- Ajay Singh, Sameer Bagchi alias Kallu Bengali, and Wasim Ansari.

They are accused of spreading terror and carrying out shootings in Ranchi and Hazaribagh's coal mining areas at Sahu's behest. Police recovered pistols, a country-made firearm, and several magazines from them.

According to a police officer, more than 14 criminal cases are registered against Ajay Singh, a resident of Ranchi's Sikidiri area. Similarly, over six cases are pending against Sameer Bagchi, who hails from the Ratu locality in Ranchi, while four cases are registered against Wasim Ansari.

The arrests come days after coal trader Vipin Mishra was shot at in broad daylight on March 7 in Ranchi's Bariatu area. Mishra narrowly escaped the attack, following which Mayank Singh, a key member of the Aman Sahu gang, claimed responsibility on social media.

Ranchi Police are interrogating the three suspects regarding the attack on Mishra. Meanwhile, in a fresh social media post on Wednesday, Mayank Singh declared that he and Aman Singh will now lead the gang, alleging that Aman Sahu was killed in a fake encounter.

Aman Sahu, accused of over 150 crimes across multiple states, including Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, was killed in a police encounter on Tuesday morning in Chainpur, Palamu district.

Authorities also suspected the Sahu gang's involvement in the recent murder of NTPC Deputy General Manager (Dispatch) Kumar Gaurav in Hazaribagh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.