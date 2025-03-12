PM Modi attends National Day celebrations in Mauritius, hails deep-rooted ties between both countries

Port Louis, March 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attended the National Day celebrations of Mauritius as the Chief Guest for the second time, an honour he first received in 2015.

"Honoured to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius! Wishing the people of Mauritius continued prosperity and success as we also strengthen the deep-rooted ties between our countries," PM Modi posted on X after attending the event.

During the celebrations, Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool also conferred the 'Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean' (GCSK) award, the highest civilian award of Mauritius, on Prime Minister Modi, the first time that an Indian leader has received the honour.

PM Modi dedicated this award to the special friendship between India and Mauritius and to the 1.4 billion people of India and their 1.3 million brothers and sisters in Mauritius.

The government of Mauritius on Tuesday announced its decision to bestow the country's highest honour 'The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean' to Prime Minister Modi during his ongoing two-day State Visit to the Indian Ocean archipelago.

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam made the announcement just before PM Modi began addressing an Indian community event in Port Louis on Tuesday evening. Prime Minister Modi is the first Indian to receive the honour.

It is also the 21st international award bestowed upon PM Modi by a country.

"It is very fitting for you, Prime Minister. Since we became a republic, only five foreign dignitaries have got that title and among them there is a person who we call the 'Gandhi of Africa' - Nelson Mandela who received it in 1998. Let me tell you that we are greatly honoured to have you amongst us here today and that you managed to find time out of your very, very busy schedule," said Ramgoolam amidst huge applause.

During the National Day celebrations, an Indian Navy marching contingent also participated in the parade. An Indian Naval Ship also made a Port Call to coincide with the National Day celebrations.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi wished the people of Mauritius on their National Day.

"Looking forward to today's programmes, including taking part in the celebrations," he stated while also sharing the highlights from Tuesday's key meetings and programmes.

The rare repeat invitation to PM Modi for the National Day celebrations underscores India's special relationship with Mauritius that remains rooted in shared history, culture, and diaspora ties.

In 2023, PM Modi was the Guest of Honour at France's Bastille Day Parade, another defining moment that symbolized India's growing military and strategic partnership with the European nation. The sight of Indian tri-services marching down the Champs-Élysées alongside French troops reinforced India's major role in global geopolitics.

In 2022, PM Modi visited Lumbini, Nepal, for Buddha Jayanti celebrations, emphasising India's historical connection to Buddhism and its shared heritage with Nepal. His visit reinforced India's role in promoting cultural and spiritual ties across the region.

In 2021, Bangladesh invited PM Modi to its National Day celebrations, marking 50 years of its independence—an event closely tied to India's role in its liberation. Prime Minister's visit reaffirmed India's commitment to regional stability and shared prosperity.

In 2017, PM Modi's visit to Sri Lanka for International Vesak Day highlighted India's leadership in civilizational and cultural diplomacy. By reaffirming India's role as a custodian of Buddhist heritage, he strengthened spiritual and diplomatic ties with Buddhist-majority nations.

