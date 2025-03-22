KCR’s Sensational Comments on Chandrababu: TDP Couldn’t Win Alone

Stating that the BRS will make a strong comeback in Telangana on its own, party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) claimed that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu formed government in Andhra Pradesh only due to his alliance with the BJP and actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party.

Addressing BRS leaders at a meeting held at his Erravalli farmhouse, KCR launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in the State. Emphasizing that Telangana had no major issues under the BRS regime, he accused the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government of dragging the State into a vicious cycle of problems.

KCR further asserted that the BRS is the only party committed to fighting for Telangana. He recalled his relentless struggle for the State, even when Indira Gandhi betrayed Telangana. “I did not back down, even under pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

The former Chief Minister also accused the Congress of coming to power through lies, adding that the BRS should be credited for the promises the ruling party has fulfilled.