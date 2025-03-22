Jaya Bachchan gets advice from Prerna Arora after criticism on ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan, who was last seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, has received a word of advice from producer Prerna Arora.

This comes after Jaya Bachchan’s comments on the title of the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’. The actress recently expressed her disappointment with the title of the film, and called it a "flop film" during a media conclave.

Now, Prerna has issued a statement, as she registered her disagreement with the actress whom she admires.

The producer said in a statement, “I have always admired Jaya ji. She's one of my favourite actors. I have always held the highest regards for her. I have always followed and always expressed to her even in person before I began my career in the film industry”.

She further mentioned, “I’ll only request Jaya Ji to watch ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ once for the way she felt the title wasn't appropriate. Because of her seniority, and she’s the largest institution herself, it would be very nice if she could give it some time and watch the film. Also it was Akshay sir’s greatest film and the collaboration with Viacom 18 (sic)”.

Meanwhile, in the pre-pandemic era, Prerna had a fallout with Bollywood actor John Abraham. John took legal action against Prerna’s production house, KriArj Entertainment back in 2018, a year after the release of ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’. This was around the release of his film ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’. It led to a series of controversies and disputes. the Bombay High Court ruled in favor of John’s banner, ceasing the film’s association with KriArj Entertainment.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who played the lead in ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, and is a dear friend of John, distanced himself from the Prerna, and did not support John in the legal course.

