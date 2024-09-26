Devara 1 AM Premiere Show Cancelled at Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Theatre: Reason is Here!

NTR’s Devara is set to hit screens worldwide tomorrow (September 27), with Koratala Siva at the helm. The filmmakers have orchestrated an impressive release strategy both within and beyond the Telugu states. Fans are particularly excited about the 1 AM special shows scheduled in the Telugu states. However, the show at the Mallikarjuna-Brahmarambha theatre complex in KPHB, Hyderabad, has been unexpectedly canceled.

While no official reason has been given for the cancellation, insiders suggest that a conflict of interest arose between the distributor and the theater management. Reportedly, the management aimed to capitalize on the NTR and Devara frenzy by demanding a larger share of the profits.

The Kukatpally Brahmarambha-Mallikarjuna theatre complex holds sentimental value for Nandamuri fans, as many films featuring Nandamuri heroes have had successful runs there. It’s disappointing for fans to see Devara miss out on the anticipated 1 AM show. It seems the theater management may have been trying to exploit this sentiment for financial gain.

However, attempting to cash in on the craze in this manner isn’t a wise move. The days of limited benefit shows or special screenings are long gone. With plenty of theaters in Hyderabad offering these special shows, fans have numerous alternatives. Expecting exorbitant profits from one theater in this scenario seems shortsighted.

