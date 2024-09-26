Why Gandhiji is called as Mahatma Gandhi?

The freedom fighter associated with India never liked the title 'Mahatma' Gandhiji. For him, it was essential to remain humble and stick to principles. He found this argument pertinent since he considered error accountability and learned from it. He even described it as Himalayan blunders. In some ways, this willingness to expand and to check oneself made him an exceptional man.

Gandhi's philosophy was simple: reasoning and faith should be compatible. While he used rationality to critique societies' evils, such as untouchability, he also believed and acted based on faith. Analyzing his life and actions, it is apparent that he never doubted non-violence and that people were good at heart. He read the Vedas, sacred as they were, but as a rational man, he began to analyze them logically.

All of this would have been entirely unremarkable if Gandhi had not moved from self-realization to actualization and integrated this philosophy into life and the world. There was no division between the economic aspect, political process, or spiritual realm in his mind. He could as well be driven by ethical considerations and people's concerns as much as the economy's prosperity. Unlike most of the other politicians of the world, Gandhi listened more than he spoke, and when he actually said, it was from his heart.

Gandhi, like John Ruskin's book "Unto the Last," decided to live an ascetic life. He exchanged his riches for a life in the village, washed toilets for his comrades, and dressed third class. According to Gandhi, great men are made through a process of refusal, conformity and work.

