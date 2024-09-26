Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Why October 2 is a National holiday?

Every year, on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated to honour Mahatma Gandhi's birthday. All of the nation's states and territories mark it as a national holiday.

On October 2, India will celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, just like they do every year. The occasion is observed to honour Mahatma Gandhi's birthday. All over the country, banks and public employees mark this day as a holiday. Tomorrow, October 2, all offices, banks, schools, and colleges will be closed.

But on this day, media and medical services will be allowed. Purnima is held on the day that Gandhiji, the 'Father of the Nation' who spearheaded the freedom fight, freedom-fighting sparked India's attaining independence from British rule in 1947, is honoured. Everyone all over the country pays respects to Gandhiji in schools, colleges, offices, homes, societies and political parties on this particular day.

However, the media and other vital service sectors, like healthcare, will continue to operate. These institutions pay those who work on public holidays. Gandhiji, who is regarded as the "Father of the Nation" for his leadership throughout the liberation movement that resulted in India's independence from the British in 1947, is honoured with a national holiday. Gandhiji is honoured on this day nationwide in educational institutions, government buildings, and private, social, and political groups.

Also read: Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Why October 2 is a dry day?