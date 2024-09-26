Not Shabana Azmi but this actress was Shyam Benegal's first choice for 'Ankur'

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) In a fascinating throwback video, acclaimed filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a pioneer of parallel cinema in India, revealed that actress Shabana Azmi was not initially his first choice for the lead role in 'Ankur', instead, the legendary Waheeda Rehman was considered for the part.

A throwback video shared by Prasar Bharati Archives features clips from 'Ankur,' directed by Shyam Benegal. In the footage, Benegal reflects on the casting process, stating, "As far as the main part is concerned, Shabana's part was very interesting because the first person I asked was Waheeda Rehman. I could see Waheeda in my mind for that particular part. She said yes in the beginning, but later on, she wasn't sure she could do it. So she said no."

This candid insight highlights the complexities of casting and the pivotal moments that shape cinematic history.

'Ankur' also marked the debut of actor Anant Nag. Like many of Shyam Benegal's films, 'Ankur' falls within the genre of Indian art films, specifically known as Indian parallel cinema, a genre known for its realistic portrayal of social issues and human emotions. The storyline is inspired by a true event that took place in Hyderabad, reportedly in the 1950s, and was predominantly filmed on location.

It showcased the struggles of its characters against the backdrop of a rural setting, reflecting the complexities of caste, gender, and personal relationships. Its narrative, inspired by true events, deviates from mainstream Bollywood norms, focusing instead on character-driven storytelling and nuanced performances. It revolved around social issues like -- alcoholism, casteism, rich vs poor, sexual drive, religious differences and dowry.

Benegal is the pioneer of parallel cinema, and he is considered as one of the greatest filmmakers post 1970s.

His work includes movies like - ‘Manthan’, ‘Bhumika’, ‘Kalyug’, ‘Hari Bhari’, and most recently ‘Mujib’.

