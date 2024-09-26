Devara: 8 Unmissable Moments in NTR's Devara

Sep 26, 2024, 12:30 IST
- Sakshi Post

NTR plays dual roles: Devara (father) and Vara (son).

 Saif Ali Khan as lead antagonist, Bhaira.

 Exceptional fight sequences and song picturization.

 Emotional father-son storyline.

8 Unmissable Moments in NTR's Devara: Get Ready for an Action-Packed Ride!

Director Koratala Siva's highly anticipated film, Devara, starring NTR, is generating immense excitement. With impressive advance bookings and pre-release buzz, here are the top moments to look out for:

Also read: Karthi's Sathyam Sundaram gets Postive Response all over

1. Ayudha Pooja Song: Vibrant visuals and energetic choreography.
2. Bhaira vs Devara Kusthi Fight: Intense showdown between NTR and Saif Ali Khan.
3. Devara's Son Vara Entering The Kusthi Arena: Emotional father-son dynamics.
4. Fear Song: Haunting melody and captivating visuals.
5. Half Moon Sea Fight: Breathtaking action sequence.
6. Boat Fight: Thrilling aquatic battle.
7. Shark vs NTR Underwater Sequence: Heart-stopping stunt.
8. Daawudi Song: Grand finale with mesmerizing dance moves.

Also read: Devara First Review Out, NTR is Terrific

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
Devara
devara movie telugu
Devara movie updates
devara movie review
best moments
Advertisement
Back to Top