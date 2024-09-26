Devara: 8 Unmissable Moments in NTR's Devara
NTR plays dual roles: Devara (father) and Vara (son).
Saif Ali Khan as lead antagonist, Bhaira.
Exceptional fight sequences and song picturization.
Emotional father-son storyline.
Director Koratala Siva's highly anticipated film, Devara, starring NTR, is generating immense excitement. With impressive advance bookings and pre-release buzz, here are the top moments to look out for:
1. Ayudha Pooja Song: Vibrant visuals and energetic choreography.
2. Bhaira vs Devara Kusthi Fight: Intense showdown between NTR and Saif Ali Khan.
3. Devara's Son Vara Entering The Kusthi Arena: Emotional father-son dynamics.
4. Fear Song: Haunting melody and captivating visuals.
5. Half Moon Sea Fight: Breathtaking action sequence.
6. Boat Fight: Thrilling aquatic battle.
7. Shark vs NTR Underwater Sequence: Heart-stopping stunt.
8. Daawudi Song: Grand finale with mesmerizing dance moves.
