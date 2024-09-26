Devara: 8 Unmissable Moments in NTR's Devara

8 Unmissable Moments in NTR's Devara: Get Ready for an Action-Packed Ride!

Director Koratala Siva's highly anticipated film, Devara, starring NTR, is generating immense excitement. With impressive advance bookings and pre-release buzz, here are the top moments to look out for:

1. Ayudha Pooja Song: Vibrant visuals and energetic choreography.

2. Bhaira vs Devara Kusthi Fight: Intense showdown between NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

3. Devara's Son Vara Entering The Kusthi Arena: Emotional father-son dynamics.

4. Fear Song: Haunting melody and captivating visuals.

5. Half Moon Sea Fight: Breathtaking action sequence.

6. Boat Fight: Thrilling aquatic battle.

7. Shark vs NTR Underwater Sequence: Heart-stopping stunt.

8. Daawudi Song: Grand finale with mesmerizing dance moves.

