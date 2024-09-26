Devara First Review Out, NTR is Terrific

"Devara" Review: NTR and Saif Ali Khan Electrify the Big Screen - Umair Sandhu''

Young Tiger NTR and acclaimed director Koratala Siva's latest collaboration, "Devara," has sent shockwaves through the film industry. The highly anticipated movie, produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Mikkilineni Sudhakar, and Kosaraju Harikrishna under NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, boasts an impressive budget of approximately ₹165 crores, including promotional expenses.

Critical Acclaim

Renowned critic Umair Sandhu shared his glowing review on social media after attending the Dubai censorship screening. Umair praised NTR's performance as "beyond imagination," delivering a mesmerizing act without faltering. Saif Ali Khan's villainous role earned rave reviews, with Umer labeling his performance as "fantastic" and "electrifying."

Highlights

Power-packed scenes between NTR and Saif in the second half

Janhvi Kapoor adds glamour to the film

Music receives an "okay" verdict

Electrifying action moments , posted Umair

Box Office Predictions

With advance bookings and pre-sales exceeding expectations, "Devara" is poised to captivate audiences worldwide. Umair prophesizes the film as a "terrific entertainer" best enjoyed on the big screen, declaring it a blockbuster.



